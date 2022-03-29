Works to deliver a £375m programme to address building safety issues has been announced as part of a whole-building approach, which goes beyond replacing just cladding defects.

The Minister for Climate Change, Julie James has said she will put residents’ voices at the heart of decision-making as she outlined the pledge to ensure people feel safe in their own homes.

The Minister has also unveiled the first details of a new Leaseholder Support Scheme to help people who are struggling financially and unable to sell their properties because of escalating costs associated with fire safety issues.

Applications for support will open in June.

The scheme will give eligible leaseholders an option to sell their property and, where appropriate, to either move on or rent the property back.

The scheme has not yet been launched as details are yet to be finalised as work is ongoing to complete the legal checks and establish agreements.

Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, said: “We have been working hard on a whole-building approach to building safety – to reform standards and repair defects – in buildings over 11m.

“This puts people’s safety first and is more complex and comprehensive than one which only deals with cladding. This also makes it more expensive.

“We believe developers should contribute towards the costs of fixing these problems. Leaseholders and residents should not have to foot the bill.

“We have allocated £375m over the next three years to invest in building safety work and, as we progress with these works, we will continue to listen to residents and leaseholders and put their voices at the heart of decision making.”

The Welsh Building Safety Fund, which covers the cost of fire safety surveys, has identified more than 100 buildings from the first 248 applications where more extensive and intrusive surveys are needed.

The surveys will result in a detailed report which sets out the work required to address fire safety defects. This is an important milestone in the process to fix identified issues.

The Joint Inspection Team which will work in partnership with local authorities and fire and rescue authorities to raise standards will have a strategic lead by the Summer.

The reform of building safety legislation and the introduction of a second phase of the Welsh Building Safety fund is a commitment in the Co-operation Agreement.