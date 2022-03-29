Pembrokeshire County Council is urging people to participate in National Meter Reading Day, which takes place this Thursday, March 31.
The county council is encouraging people to check their meters, with the energy price cap coming into force on Friday, April 1.
The OFGEM energy price cap will result in much higher energy rates.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Don’t let suppliers charge you for energy you used before this date at the newer higher price, and make sure you take your meter reading on or as close to March 31, 2022 as possible.
“It doesn’t matter what type of meter you have – make sure you get your readings in ASAP and try to take a photo of the readings and the meter serial number.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.