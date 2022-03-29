An alleged assault took place in Pembrokeshire overnight last night, which saw a man stabbed and punched repeatedly in the head.
Police officers are investigating the incident, which took place near Hawthorn Path in Milford Haven at approximately 2am on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
A woman is alleged to have stabbed a 22-year-old man in the head, before continuing to punch him in the head.
The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries before later being released.
A 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman were arrested and both remain in police custody.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
“Quote reference: DP-20220309-015.”
