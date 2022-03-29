The Pembrokeshire Pumpkin Patch this week handed over a handsome £1,500 donation in recognition of the incredible work that is carried out at Glangwili Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit.

Andrew and Jane Phillips who run the Windsor Farm Pumpkin Patch in Lamphey will remain eternally grateful to the SCBU team after their little boy, Eddie, was born over ten weeks premature in May 2018.

“The help and support we received during that anxious time was incredible,” said Jane.

“We’ll be forever grateful to them and this is just a small donation to show our appreciation.”

The money was raised last October when the couple opened their farm gates to hundreds of happy pumpkin pickers in the run-up to Halloween.

The Windsor Farm Pumpkin Patch was established by Andrew and Jane in 2019 as part of their farm diversification scheme and during the last three years, their stock has been growing bigger and better.

Last year, despite being only in it’s third pumpkin season, the couple were bowled over by the Pumpkin Patch’s popularity.

Over 12 varieties of pumpkins were grown, ranging in size from small to huge and in colour from lily white to the brightest orange.

Each of the gourds are grown undercover which means that Pembrokeshire’s fickle weather conditions have little impact on their health and nurturing.

“Every year we’ve been delighted to see how popular our new venture has become,” commented Andrew.

“And now, to be able to give just a little bit back to the hospital at Glangwili and support the Special Care Baby Unit makes it even more worthwhile,”

Commenting on the donation, Claire Rumble, fundraising officer for Hywel Dda Health Charities issued Andrew and Jane a massive thank you.

“This donation is going to help us a great deal in providing equipment and additional services for all the babies and their families who visit the centre on a regular basis,” she said.

“We’d like to say a really big thank you for everything that Andrew and Jane have done.”