A Pembrokeshire property is up for sale on the popular housing website Rightmove, which consists of eight different holiday properties, and costs a grand total of more than £3.5million.

The property, which houses 23 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, is up for sale at £3,570,000, and is located in Ludchurch.

Entitled The Croft Collection, the property has an “eight-bedroom guest house, two barn converted cottages and five luxurious, brand new, holiday cottages.”

The focal point is the eight-bedroomed guest house, which has inside a bar, a function room, reception, along with three bedrooms with en-suites and four with shared facilities.

Each cottage has its own private entrance and parking , along with its own unique views across the rural areas of Pembrokeshire.

It is estimated to have a gross revenue of £400,000 per annum, and is described on Rightmove as “a great investment opportunity.”

To read more about the property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/120366968#/?channel=RES_BUY