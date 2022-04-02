A Pembrokeshire property is up for sale on the popular housing website Rightmove, which consists of eight different holiday properties, and costs a grand total of more than £3.5million.
The property, which houses 23 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, is up for sale at £3,570,000, and is located in Ludchurch.
Entitled The Croft Collection, the property has an “eight-bedroom guest house, two barn converted cottages and five luxurious, brand new, holiday cottages.”
The focal point is the eight-bedroomed guest house, which has inside a bar, a function room, reception, along with three bedrooms with en-suites and four with shared facilities.
Each cottage has its own private entrance and parking , along with its own unique views across the rural areas of Pembrokeshire.
It is estimated to have a gross revenue of £400,000 per annum, and is described on Rightmove as “a great investment opportunity.”
To read more about the property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/120366968#/?channel=RES_BUY
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.