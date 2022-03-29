M&S has once again not disappointed with its new range of Easter products including a Percy Pig Easter Egg Hunt Gift Bag.

The brand has a mix of classic chocolate eggs to luxury but affordable eggs and even Harry Potter-themed treats.

Along with the traditional Easter Egg, there is also the hunt bags that have everything you need to create the perfect and most memorable Easter.

M&S Easter Collection:

Belgian Milk Chocolate Floral Easter Egg-

Belgian Milk Chocolate Floral Easter Egg. (M&S)

Created by the brand's own skilled chocolatiers, this Collection egg is crafted from smooth Belgian chocolate and hand-decorated with sugar flowers.

You can get this luxurious Easter Egg delivered straight to your door for just £15 via the M&S website.

Percy Pig Easter Egg Hunt Gift Bag-

Percy Pig Easter Egg Hunt Gift Bag. (M&S)

If you're a Percy Pig fan then look no further as M&S has all the Easter Percy you could need with the Hunt Gift Bag.

The gift bag includes two Percy Pig penny bags, Percy and Penny Hogs and Kisses, Easter Party Percy, Percy Pig Sweets, Percy Pigs Easter Egg Hunt kit, and Percy Pig Online Exclusive gift bag.

You can get the gift bag now for £30 via the M&S website.

M&S Harry Potter Golden Egg Tin-

M&S Harry Potter Golden Egg Tin. (M&S)

M&S has made the perfect Easter Egg for Harry Potter fans inspired by the treasured Golden Snitch.

With a flavourful white chocolate hollow egg featured in a hand-finished shimmer tin that features designs inspired by Hogwarts.

You can get it now for £16 via Ocado.

Chicky Choccy Treats Easter Letterbox Gift-

Chicky Choccy Treats Easter Letterbox gift. (M&S)

If you can't be with your loved ones this Easter but still want to send them some love, then its Easter Letterbox gift is perfect.

The gift includes four bubbly bunnies, a Chicky Choccy Speckled Eggs, a net of Choccy Eggs, a net of Caramel Eggs, two orange speckled eggs, milk choc corn.

You can get it now for £25 via M&S.

