Two Pembrokeshire schools are partially closed today (Wednesday, March 30), due to Covid-related staff shortages.

Fenton Community Primary School in Haverfordwest and Henry Tudor School in Pembroke are both partially closed today, with hopes they will return to a ‘fully open’ status tomorrow.

Haverfordwest High VC School – the only school which was not fully open yesterday – is returning to normality today.

Commenting on the partial closure of Fenton Community Primary School, Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Nolton Class – Year Two. Learning will be online.”

Regarding Henry Tudor School, the local authority continued: “Year Eight are asked to learn via Google Classroom at home on Wednesday, March 30. All other year groups are to attend school as usual.”

Some teaching unions have said that disruption caused by Covid in schools has been as bad as it has been at any point over the pandemic.

Neil Butler of the NASUWT union said: "We're certainly not out of the woods yet.

"We've got a widespread problem with Covid in schools because of this absenteeism, so now is not the time to ease off on the main mitigations that we need to maintain in schools such as testing and face coverings."

The UCAC union's deputy general secretary Rebecca Williams told the BBC's Politics Wales programme: "It's still very chaotic and stressful, despite everybody's best attempts and all the precautions that are being taken.

"I think it would be very misleading, if anyone were to get the impression that things are normal in schools."