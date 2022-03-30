A CHIEF constable has called for Wales’ four police forces to be merged into a single nationwide service.

Dr Richard Lewis, who is the chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police, has told BBC Wales a new Heddlu Cymru service should be in place by 2030.

The Carmarthen born police chief, who had previously been the chief constable of the troubled Cleveland Police in England’s north east, said: “The Americans can put a man on the moon in eight years, I think we can unify four police services.”

Scotland merged its eight forces into one in 2013 but the move was criticised as being driven by cuts, as it was made during the height of the austerity period.

Policing in Scotland, which has its own legal system, has been the responsibility of the Scottish Parliament since 1999, and previously the Scottish Office, while policing and criminal justice in Wales are reserved matters to Westminster.

Traditionally there has been opposition to single police forces in the UK amid concern a streamlined structure could be too close to government.

Lewis acknowledged the Scottish force had difficulties when it was launched but told the BBC’S Newyddion programme, for S4C, “Wales could learn the lessons from Scotland and ensure we don’t repeat the same mistakes.

“It’s not a disaster now. It now works well, in Scotland, and I think one force in Wales across Wales is a better way for us to work together.”

In response to fears a single resource would concentrate resources in towns and cities Lewis said systems could be put in place to ensure officers remain in their current force areas, but noted boundaries hadn’t changed since 1968.

On current policing figures a single Welsh force would have 7,400 officers and the force would be the third largest in the England and Wales legal jurisdiction, behind London’s Met Police and the Birmingham-based West Midlands force.

Savings would include fewer senior officers, with just one chief constable, said Lewis, who also suggested police and crime commissioners could be cut from four to one.

But he said a single force isn’t about cuts but investing in the police service and said it would be a "natural development" on the single police board for Wales, which brings together police and public services, that was recommended by the Thomas Commission which looked at devolving justice to Wales.

The chief constable said devolution of policing is a political matter.

The Home Office told the BBC the existing structures ensure everyone has a direct say on policing in their area through the elected police and crime commissioners.

