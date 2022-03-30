A man was arrested while driving in Pembrokeshire yesterday, on suspicion of several drug and motoring offences.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit stop checked the man’s vehicle in Pembroke on the evening of Tuesday, March 29.
He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.
He was taken into custody where he provided further blood samples for the drug driving offence.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation for all offences, pending his blood results.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.