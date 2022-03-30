Renowned comedian Seann Walsh is coming to Pembrokeshire next week, with his rescheduled tour ‘Back from the Bed.’
Seann is well known for his appearances on television, appearing on Live at The Apollo, Celebrity Juice and 8 Out of 10 Cats to name just some.
Walsh has had to reschedule his tour, after cancelling tour dates in 2020 and 2021,
“Some of the material will be the same as I had always planned and some of it will be new because it will be difficult to avoid mentioning the last year in which millions of decent people tragically lost their lives to TikTok” said Seann.
The show comes to the Torch Theatre on Friday, April 8, with the show starting at 8pm and appropriate for anybody aged 14 or over.
Tickets to the show cost £15, and can be booked at the Torch Theatre’s Box Office on 01646 695267, or via http://www.torchtheatre.co.uk
