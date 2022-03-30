Every primary schoolchild in Wales will soon be receiving free school meals following a £25m investment by the Welsh government.

First in line in the three-year phased-in scheme will be the youngest children, who will start receiving their free meals in September.

It is expected that all schoolchildren throughout each of Wales’s 22 counties will be receiving free meals by September 2024.

“After talking to parents, it’s very clear that families these days, need as much support with their living costs as possible”, said Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price.

“Today’s announcement is going to make a real difference to so many families across the country.

“No child in Wales should go hungry and this means that every single child in our primary schools deserve to be provided with a free school meal.”

Mr Price went on to say that it’s the younger children who are more likely to live in relative income poverty.

“This is why the youngest of our learners will be the first to benefit,” he said.

The policy is part of a co-operation agreement between the Welsh government and Plaid Cymru and forms the first of several measures which are being introduced to support families as the cost of living rises exponentially.

Revenue funding of up to £200m has been set aside for local authorities to deliver the commitment, with £40m to be provided in 2022-23, £70m in 2023-24 and £90m in 2024-25.

“The free school meals project is an example of how constructive joint working can make a real difference on the ground level,” continued Mr Price.

“It’s part of a wider agenda to use those powers in Wales to tackle child poverty which affects a third of our children.

"Removing the stigma associated with having a free lunch will mean that all children will now be receiving a healthy meal at a formative stage in their development.

“Hungry children can’t learn or achieve their true potential. Together we’re delivering for Wales and making a huge difference.”