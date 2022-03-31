A man has been given a 16 week custodial sentence and placed under a restraining order for two years for assaulting his former partner.

Haverfordwest Magistrates Court heard how Gareth Roberts, of Fairways, Llandeilo, committed assault by beating his ex-partner at Haverfordwest on two occasions, March 13 and March 15.

Prosecuting solicitor Linda Baker described how the relationship was short lived and violent from the outset – the couple met in December 2021.

The domestic violence case was reported when a postman delivering mail in Haverfordwest, came across a woman looking distressed.

It was reported the victim tried to call the police but Roberts took the phone off her.

In mitigation, defence solicitor David Williams said the relationship was one where there was a lot of violence on both sides.

It was claimed by Roberts that he had been attacked with a screwdriver, however Mrs Baker emphasised this claim was a derogatory assertion.

No charge had ever been raised for a screwdriver attack.

Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates on March 29 via video link from Swansea HMP, Roberts faced three charges; two of assault by beating committed in Haverfordwest on March 13 and 15, and one of criminal damage committed December 18, 2021.

In relation to the criminal damage it was reported Roberts spat on a wall in Withybush.

Roberts was given a 16 week custodial sentence as well as being placed under a restraining order for two years.

Stipulations of the order included not to approach or communicate by any means with his victim in anyway or go to a particular area of Haverfordwest, until March 28, 2024.

Roberts was made to pay £150 compensation to Hughes and £150 to Withybush Hospital.

He’ll also play £85 costs.