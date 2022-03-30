The Met Office forecasts major temperature drops and possibly some snowfall following the warmest weekend in 2022.

Following a mild March, conditions are predicted to worsen with colder Arctic air from the north bringing the risks of showers.

Temperatures have already started to drop since many ventured out to the beaches and Cardiff’s half marathon this weekend, with many areas of Wales reaching highs of 20°C.

Wales is most likely to see snow on Wednesday, with the Met Office forecast for Wednesday to Thursday saying: “Cloud becoming more widespread through the week with an increased chance of showers or rain, perhaps even some snow in places.”

By Wednesday night leading into Thursday, temperatures will be at 0°C in some parts of Wales, and daytime temperatures will struggle to get much higher than 5-6°C.

The outlook for Wales from Wednesday to Friday, according to the Met says: “Cloud and rain arriving from the north on Wednesday, potentially turning wintry over higher ground. Sunny spells and showers follow thereafter, and feeling colder as temperatures drop. Windy at times.”

It is predicted to get even colder Thursday night into Friday morning, with temperatures of 0-1°C across the country, warming up to around 6-8°C by lunchtime. That will make daytime temperatures approximately 12°C colder than what we've experienced this weekend.

Haverfordwest will see subzero temperatures between Wednesday and Thursday night as the temperatures are set to drop to 0°C between Wednesday and Thursday from 10pm to 1am, reaching a low of -3°C at 7am.

The Met Office has also shared its weather forecast covering March 31 to April 9, for the whole of the UK. Meteorologists say: "Rather low confidence heading into this period, with the likelihood of it remaining unsettled. Possible frequent wintry showers across the north, particularly northern and eastern coastal areas.

"Further south, largely cloudy with some showers and perhaps some hill snow with a small chance of this reaching low levels. Windier than previous days for most and feeling widely cold. Thereafter becoming increasingly unsettled, with a mixture of rain, sleet, and snow towards the southwest and periods of snow at lower levels possible."