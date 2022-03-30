The three Fire and Rescue Services in Wales, along with Operation Dawns Glaw partners are reminding farmers and landowners that the controlled burning of grasslands in upland areas will no longer be legal on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Burning grasslands beyond this date will be classed as arson regardless of the intention and the location.

Farmers and landowners are legally required to complete a burn management plan, available on the Welsh Government’s website, before burning.

Operation Dawns Glaw, a multi-agency task force of specialists from agencies across Wales, reformed on March 1, 2022 to reduce and where possible eliminate the impact of grass fires across the country.

Area Manager Peter Greenslade, Chair of Operation Dawns Glaw said “Over the past week or so we have experienced dry and often windy weather conditions, and fire crews, from across Wales, have been deployed to a high number of grass fires; the cause of which vary from incidents of arson to legal burns getting out of control.

Mr Greenslade encourages anybody who comes across suspicious activity linked to deliberate grassfire to report it to Crime Stoppers anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or to the Police on 101. In the event of an emergency, he advises the public to call 999.

Guidance on controlled burning is as follows:

• Ensure you have sufficient people and equipment to control the fire

• Check wind direction and ensure there is no risk to property, roads, and wildlife

• If a fire gets out of control, contact the fire and rescue service immediately giving details of location and access

• It is illegal to leave a fire unattended or to have too few people to control it.

• Follow the Heather and Grass Burning Code

• Always ensure a fire is completely out before you leave it and check the next day to ensure it has not reignited.