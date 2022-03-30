Petrol prices are continuing to fall at several stations in Pembrokeshire, following the 5p reduction in fuel duty last week, according to the latest statistics from PetrolPrices.

There are currently at least seven petrol stations in the county boasting unleaded prices of less than 160p per litre.

They include Penfro Garage – 153.9p, Kiln Park Service Station – 154.9p, Siop y Ffrydiau – 155.9p, Shell Kilgetty – 157.9p, Tesco Pembroke Dock – 157.9p, Asda Pembroke Dock – 158.9p and Texaco Pembroke – 159.7p.

In Haverfordwest, both Tesco and Morrisons have a price of 162.9p per litre of unleaded, and 171.9p per litre of diesel.

The nearby BP garage in Johnston has decreased its price to 163.9p per litre of unleaded, and 172.9p per litre of diesel.

Meanwhile, Tesco in Milford Haven is still at 167.9p per litre of unleaded and 172.9p per litre of diesel.

One of the most expensive prices for unleaded in Pembrokeshire is 169.9p per litre at BP in Narberth.

According to the most recent figures, the price for diesel has decreased, with 166.9p at Penfro Garage.

However, Esso Goodwick, is reported to be selling diesel for as much as 189.9p per litre.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: "Unfortunately, wholesale fuel prices were already rising before the chancellor made his announcement on fuel duty last week.

"This meant retailers were buying fuel in at a higher cost than they were a week earlier, which meant drivers may not have immediately and fully benefitted from the duty cut.

"Wholesale prices are currently falling, but it's likely to be next week before we see what impact this has at the pumps."