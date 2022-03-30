A MAN from Narberth was killed instantly when he was hit by a van on the A40, west of Carmarthen.

James Beere, 20, died after sustaining a cervical spine fracture.

An inquest at Llanelli Town Hall on March 25, heard how on the evening of September 26, 2020, Mr Beere climbed out the bedroom window of the farm he was living at, in Pendine.

He then drove his Seat Ibiza in his underwear, despite being two times over the limit.

As he left the farm he reversed into a wall, before driving onto the A40 eastbound towards Carmarthen.

Mr Beere crashed his car into the central reservation, between St Clears and Bancyfelin.

After the crash Mr Beere walked onto the westbound stretch of the carriageway where he was hit by a white Volkswagen Transporter van and was killed instantly.

PC Matthew Frazer, forensic collision investigator at Dyfed-Powys Police, said being twice the drink drive limit would have seriously affected Mr Beere’s ability to drive.

The driver of the Transporter was tested for alcohol and provided a negative result. He sustained no injuries from the collision.

Mr Beere was brought up in the town of Narberth and had attended Ysgol Dyffryn Taf in Whitland.

Acting senior coroner for Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire Paul Bennett said it was unclear why Beere left the farm dressed in his underwear, and recorded the death as an accident in a road traffic collision.