An application has been put forward to Pembrokeshire County Council for a new driving range to be built in the county.

The application comes from Milford Haven Golf Club, which intends to replace the current pitch and putt area of the club, and turn it into a new driving range.

The Hubberston-based golf club has made the application, which if approved, would see a driving range with five stalls installed to improve the course’s facilities and the members’ experiences.

The application states that the driving range should be opened every day of the week, including bank holidays, between 6am and 10pm.

Milford Haven Town Council has supported the application, and recommended an approval from Pembrokeshire County Council for the installation of the driving range.