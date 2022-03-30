Glangwili Hospital has opened its doors on a new, state-of-the-art baby unit tailored around the baby, it's family and the complete midwifery team.

This is the second major development in the scheme following the opening of a new special care baby unit earlier this year.

The most recent addition includes:

Five en-suite birthing rooms

A birthing room with a fixed pool

A birthing room equipped to deal with multiple or complex births and a

Six-bedded Enhanced Monitoring Unit

There is also an appropriate area for teaching and multi-disciplinary working which will be available once the theatre’s work has been completed.

“This is going to provide a modern environment for babies across the three counties of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire,” said Steve Morris, chief executive of the Hywel Dda University Health Board.

“The improved facilities are part of our continued investment in women and children’s services and I wish to personally thank everyone involved in this project for their dedication and hard work over recent years. Thank you all.”

Meanwhile Head of Midwifery, Kathryn Greaves said the new unit is going to have a huge impact on babies, their families and her midwifery team.

“The joy on the faces of those who have been supporting the move into the new unit has been nothing short of uplifting for all of us,” she said.

“Creating the optimum birthing environment shows real investment in ensuring the best start in life for our future generations and the safety and future proofing of our services so we can continue deliveruing high standards of care.”

The unit forms part of a £25.2m Welsh Government investment announced in 2018 by the previous Health Minister.

The new development has created a new obstetric and neonatal facilities at the hospital and the final stage in the project, which will see the opening of new theatres, is expected to be completed in 2023.