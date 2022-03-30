There have been 159 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area by Public Health Wales, according to the latest figures.
PHW figures for today (Wednesday, March 30) state there were 91 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 36 in Pembrokeshire and 32 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 85,373 – 47,189 in Carmarthenshire, 25,635 in Pembrokeshire and 12,549 in Ceredigion.
Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
For the seven-day period ending on March 20, there were 19,189 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 4,367 were positive.
There were three new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area. The total now stands at 729 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 1,745 new cases of coronavirus and 18 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales, bringing the national total to 860,727 cases and 7,144 deaths.
There have been 6,243 PCR tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,528,858 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,399,745 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,922,325 people and 77,933 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
