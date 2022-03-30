Côr Dyfed Choir’s Easter Concert on Saturday, April 11 in St David's Cathedral will include two famously popular Requiems highlighting, not fear of hell and damnation, but consolation and comfort.
Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem and John Rutter’s Requiem will be followed by a short, beautiful piece by Henryk Mikolaj Gorecki. Composed in 1987 in honour of Pope John Paul 11’s third pilgrimage to his native Poland, Totus Tuus addresses the Virgin Mary, dwelling on her mystery.
Luke Spencer will conduct the choir, with organ accompaniment by Simon Pearce.
In keeping with the horror and gravity of the situation in Ukraine, there will be no applause and a collection will be made in aid of Ukrainian refugees.
“Narberth Rotary Club has direct contact with the Rotary Club in Warsaw and all donations will go where they are most needed,” saiod a choir spokesperson.
“Since tickets are reasonably priced, we hope that audience members will give generously.”
The concert starts at 7pm. Tickets cost £12 unreserved (U16 free) are available from TICKET-SOURCE 0333 666 3366 or 01348 840312* (Mon - Sat 10am - 1pm) or visit www.dyfedchoir.co.uk. All telephone and online ticket purchases are subject to a booking fee.
