A MAN who drove nearly two times over the drink-drive limit and crashed into another car has been banned from the road for 20 months.

Reece Cookson, of School Lane, Neyland, was banned from driving for 20 months after making the ‘foolish’ decision to drive while intoxicated.

Prosecuting solicitor Linda Baker explained that, at around 1am on February 5, a vehicle was reported to be driving erratically.

He crashed into a fence and then another car, ripping its rear bumper off and damaging a side mirror.

He was caught trying to force his way through a hedgerow.

The court heard that Cookson committed the offence on a suspended sentence order issued by the Crown Court.

The order was made on October 24, 2020, for Cookson causing actual bodily harm.

Defence solicitor Mr Peter Ricketts, of Harringtons Legal, said that his client "had received bad news on the day of the incident" which made Cookson particularly upset.

Mr Ricketts also said there was an issue with a group of young men trying to get into Cookson’s vehicle, which made him panic and drive off.

On whether Haverfordwest Magistrates should send Cookson’s case to the Crown Court in relation to the suspended sentence order, Mr Ricketts argued this was not necessary because the nature of the crimes were so different.

Appearing at Haverfordwest on March 29, Cookson pleaded guilty to one charge of driving over the limit and one charge of driving without due car and attention.

His reading was 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of

breath. The legal limit is 35.

He was fined £162 for each charge and banned from driving for 20 months.

Cookson also had three points added to his licence.

He’ll pay costs of £400 and a surcharge of £34, to be paid at £20 a month.

Magistrates informed Cookson that the Crown Court would be notified about this case.