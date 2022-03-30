If you love live music and dancing the night away, you can do no better than seeing Sorted ska two tone tribute band at the Queens Hall, Narberth on the evening of Saturday April 2.
Playing the hits of Madness, The Specials, The Beat and Bad Manners this seven-piece band is guaranteed to get you moving your feet to the heavy, heavy beat.
Tickets are available from the Queens Hall box office (01834 861212). To find out more, check out SORTED on its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/sortedskaband).
"We promise you a treat," said a band spokesperson.
Are you running an event and want people to know about it? Then look no further. Take a look at our events page at westerntelegraph.co.uk/local-events/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.