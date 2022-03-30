After a long and enforced period of inactivity, members of the Saundersfoot branch of the RNLI are looking forward to restarting their fundraising activities for 2022.
Next Wednesday April 6, the branch will be holding an open meeting at Saundersfoot Sailing Club on the harbour in Saundersfoot and hopes that anyone interested in finding out more about volunteering with the branch will come along for an informal session between 10.30am and 1pm.
There will be existing volunteers present to chat to and answer questions and the opportunity to take away information.
The RNLI exists solely because of the generosity of people leaving bequests in their wills, donations, and on the activities of the RNLI membership, fundraisers and shops.
"The Saundersfoot branch has a long history of activities, souvenir sales and events and, for a relatively small branch, more than holds its own," said souvenir secretary Liz Talboys.
"Many activities involve teas and coffees and this will be no exception - with lovely biscuits too.
"It costs nothing to join – all we ask is for you to offer a little bit of time when needed.
"Come and join us and let’s make this our best year yet!
