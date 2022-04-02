An application has been made to develop new bungalows on vacant land in Pembroke.

The application was made to Pembrokeshire County Council for five properties on the land behind 100 South Road.

The development will consist of five three-bedroomed bungalows, each with their own attached garage and car parking space.

Currently, the land is unoccupied and is unmanaged, with no previous developments occurring other than a metal shed.

The building of the bungalows would require a 1,800mm-wide path to be built too.

The applicant said: “This footpath / cycle path also offers the option for a future pedestrian / cycle link only into potential residential development land to the South of the site in adjacent fields.”

The applicant added: "The bungalows will comfortably sit within the surrounding area and will not have a negative impact on the surrounding area, loss of amenity space or raise any privacy or overlooking concerns into neighbouring properties and gardens/amenity spaces.

“The design approach for these new bungalows is to create new family/lifetime homes to suit the requirements of local needs and demand for bungalow developments in the local area of Pembroke.”

The total floor areas of the bungalow and garage for the properties would be 1,345 square feet (125 square metres), with a ridge height of 5.3m.

Detailed look at the application of the properties

The applicant added: “The dwellings have been designed to give good vision to all elevations of the properties, so that any activities taking place outside can be seen from habitable rooms within the dwellings. This provides good natural surveillance.

“Boundary landscaping/hedges/walls and fencing details provide safe spaces within the site /plots, together with ample parking to the plots of the site, protected by site/building entrance LED lighting, set on the dwellings adjacent to all external doors where fitted.”

Currently, the consultations have been sent for this proposal to Pembrokeshire County Council, with a decision not yet made by the local authority.