People are being invited to join a new project which aims to improve health and wellbeing through hands-on conservation work in and around the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s great outdoors.

A taster day is being held on Friday, April 8 to introduce people to the Roots to Recovery project, which is being delivered by Mind Pembrokeshire and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

The project also has support from the National Lottery Community Fund Wales.

Those who enjoy the experience can then join a volunteering group that will meet up weekly to make positive changes to their mental and physical health, as they help improve some places within Pembrokeshire.

Tom Iggleden, Roots to Recovery volunteering officer, said: “The past few years have led to people facing even more barriers to improving their health and well-being, so we are hoping to help people do just that through providing positive experiences in some amazing places.

“We’re hoping to find people who don’t mind getting stuck in to tackle a range of practical tasks.

“The taster day will provide an example of the type of jobs the group will be taking on and hopefully encourage them to volunteer with Roots to Recovery on a regular basis.”

No previous experience is necessary and transport from the meeting point and equipment will be provided for volunteers.

People will need to bring their own food and drink and be prepared to be outdoors for several hours.

Those attending the taster day will need to register their interest beforehand and book on.

People attending must also be able to meet at the Roots to Recovery Den behind Mind Pembrokeshire in Haverfordwest at 10am on Friday, April 8.

To book your place on the taster day, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/event/roots-to-recovery

For more information about the taster day or Roots to Recovery project, contact Tom Iggleden by emailing tomi@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or call 07866 771190.

Find out more about the Roots to Recovery project, and other ways to get involved in volunteering in Pembrokeshire, including the Pathways supported volunteering project, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/volunteering