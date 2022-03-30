Withybush is the latest Hywel Dda hospital to invest in the new, energy-saving photovoltaic panels, which are currently being installed on the maintenance block’s roof.
Further installations are expected to take place this summer on the residential blocks and the Puffin building.
The panels will convert thermal energy into electricity and will lead to annual carbon savings of approximately 63.72 tCo2e.
The hospital is also in the process of installing solar carports on the site and these, too, are expected to be up and running later this summer.
The total amount of savings will be 15.50 tCo2e and 38.82 tCo2e respectively.
Following the Welsh government’s Climate Emergency announcement in 2019, Hywel Dda has remained fully supportive of achieving net zero status by 2030.
The health board has already implemented a range of initiatives that are helping them reach this goal including mounted PV roof sites in Amman Valley Hospital, Bro Cerwyn, Bronglais Hospital, the Milford Haven Health Centre, Pembroke Dock health centre, Llandovery and Cardigan Integrated Centres.
Work has also commenced on a solar farm at Parc Dewi Sant off the Hafan Derwen site which is expected to lead to further annual savings.
Hywel Dda is also proposing to implement biodiversity measures including native planting, natural pathways and bird/bat boxes.
