A WHITLAND school has partially closed for two days due to Covid-related staff shortages.

Ysgol Dyffryn Taf has informed parents and guardians that year 8 pupils should not attend school on Thursday, March 31 and year 9 pupils on Friday, April 1.

Head teacher for the school Julien Kennedy has written a letter saying the level of staff absence has reached a point where the school has to partly close.

Mr Kennedy wrote: “We have today reached the point where the level of Covid-19 related staff absence and the unavailability of supply staff means that we cannot keep all pupils safely on site for the rest of this week.”

Pupils in Year 8 only should not attend the school site on Thursday, but attend school as normal on Friday.

Pupils in Year 9 only should not attend school on Friday, but should attend school as normal tomorrow.

Online teaching will not be put in place, but pupils should check Google Classroom for ongoing homework or other assignments.

These school years were chosen to ensure the minimum level of disruption to examination groups in Years 10-13 and to prevent parents and carers with children in Year 7 from needing to arrange childcare at short notice.

Head of the school Kennedy added: “Please accept my apologies for the inconvenience. The school has been successful in minimising the need for year groups to be off site throughout the pandemic. We will continue to work hard to keep further disruption to a minimum.

“An update will be issued on Friday outlining expectations for next week.”