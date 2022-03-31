A SURPRISE guest has visited the children at Redhill Prep School.

Finn the police dog, famous for saving his handler PC Wardell from a knife attack, which led to the introduction of ‘Finn’s Law', came to see the school pupils.

The children were an integral part that saw a rise in the punishment for those that injure service animals.

The punishment was changed from six months to five years due to the campaign.

A year later more children at the school campaigned for ‘Finn’s Law part two’ meaning that any animal now has the same protection.

The children’s campaign was even referred to at length in the House of Lords.

Under the guidance of teacher Vicky Brown, the pupils lobbied their local MP Stephen Crabb, members of the House of Lords and a number of Government ministers to persuade them to support the campaign.

'Finn's Law' came into force in June 2019 and prevents those who attack or injure service animals from claiming self-defence.

The law is named after Finn, who was stabbed while pursuing a suspect with his handler PC David Wardell.

Finn sustained serious stab wounds to the chest and head, but only criminal damage charges could be brought against his attacker.

The pupils visited the council chambers and the mayor of Milford Haven while discussing how they could make their community a better place.

A school spokesperson said: "The children loved meeting Finn ‘in the fur’ and got to ask him lots of questions about his time on Britain’s Got Talent."

The pupils now intend to apply their skills to help their local community.