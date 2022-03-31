Two Pembrokeshire high schools are partially closed today (Thursday, March 31), due to Covid-related staff shortages.

Henry Tudor School in Pembroke, which was partially closed yesterday (Wednesday, March 30), is also partially closed. Furthermore, Haverfordwest High VC School is partially closed too.

Pembrokeshire County Council said about Henry Tudor School’s partial closure: “Year Nine to work via Google Classroom on March 31, 2022. All other year groups to attend school as usual.”

The local authority continued about Haverfordwest High VC School: “Apologies, we are closed to Year Nine pupils today due to staff shortages that cannot be covered.”

Improving from yesterday, Fenton Community Primary School, which was partially closed, has returned to a fully open status.

Commenting last week about school closures, Pembrokeshire County Council said: “The overall position in relation to staff and learner absences in schools in the county has improved over the course of the term.

"Pembrokeshire’s school attendance in the first week of March was the highest in Wales.

“However, issues are still arising in a small number of localities, which are affecting some schools.

"Finding supply staff to cover absences is often very challenging.

"Schools only close where there is no other option, and do everything possible to reopen as soon as they can.”

In response to recent school closures across Wales, a Welsh government spokesperson said: “Based on the latest information provided by local authorities, the vast majority of schools are offering full on-site provision to learners.

"Local authorities have reported that a small number of schools have moved to remote learning for some learners for a short period over the past week due to staff absences. Typically this has been for one to two days."