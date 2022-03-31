A man was reported by Dyfed-Powys police officers when he drove a van from Barnsley to Pembrokeshire while uninsured.
The man was stop checked by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit while in Yerbeston.
Checks on the blue van told the officers that the man, who had driven the vehicle all the way from Yorkshire to Pembrokeshire.
“He was subsequently reported for driving whilst uninsured,” said Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, while the vehicle was also seized.
