A Pembrokeshire care home's tree of messages is flying the flag for the Ukraine.
For several weeks now, the tree outside Pencoed Care Home in Wooden, near Saundersfoot has been decorated with red hearts to signify love, yellow hearts to represent life and friendship and yellow bows for loss.
Noe the residents have added Ukrainian flags to the colourful and meaningful collection.
Pencoed manager Janet Williams said: "Our residents wanted to pay tribute to Ukraine, especially because as they remember the Second World War, and it is now poignant when we are remembering those in Ukraine."
