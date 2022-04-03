An upcoming meeting is taking place of the Pembrokeshire Aviation Group, focusing on memorable journeys on wings and two wheels.
The April meeting of the group will take place at 7.30pm on the evening of Tuesday, April 12, at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, Meyrick Owen Way, The Royal Dockyard.
Richard Cole, a member of the group and flying fraternity at Haverfordwest Airport, will be recalling tales of his flying experiences and of a trans-America motorcycle ‘trip of a lifetime.’
Non-members of the group are welcome to attend the evening meeting. For more information, contact chairman Graham Clarkson on 01646 689979.
