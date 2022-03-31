A Pembrokeshire mother who denied failing to send her teenager to school over a five-month period has been found guilty.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with failing to ensure that her 15-year-old child regularly attended a Pembrokeshire secondary school for a five-month period last year.

She entered a not guilty plea to the charge in February. However, the case was found proved by magistrates earlier this month.

The mother was fined £666 and ordered to pay £614 costs and a victim surcharge of £66.

She must pay the total of £1,340 at a sum of £50 per month.

The woman did not appear in court but advised magistrates that she was happy for the case to be dealt with in her absence.

A man who was also named as a parent of the same child was also initially charged with failing to ensure that they regularly attended school during the same period.

However, magistrates have withdrawn this charge against him.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council, which bought the charges, said that school attendance was taken very seriously by the authority, but court action was only used as a last resort when all other attempts to engage with and help the family had been exhausted.

“By bringing these cases we are upholding children’s right to an education under Article 28 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child,” said the spokesperson.

“There is a wealth of evidence which shows that significant absence from school can have a severe negative impact on a child’s achievement.

“Put quite simply, a child cannot learn if they are not at school.”

The spokesperson added that absenteeism is a growing problem in Pembrokeshire, stating that last term, an additional 52,000 learning days were ‘lost’ – that is not attended – compared with the same period two years ago.