A total of 18 crimes were reported in Pembroke Dock in February 2022, according to the latest statistics from police.uk
The 18 crimes reported saw four different types of crime occurring in the town throughout the shortest month of the year.
The total crime statistics for Pembroke Dock in February 2022 are:
- Anti-social behaviour – 13
- Violence and sexual offences – 3
- Drug offences – 1
- Theft - 1
The month’s statistics are the same from the previous month, as 18 crimes were also reported in January 2022.
Furthermore, Pennar has remained crimeless for two months, as zero crimes were reported in that region of the town in both January and February 2022.
The most crime-heavy region of the town has remained Llanion, as 11 of the 18 crimes reported in Pembroke Dock occurred in that area.
