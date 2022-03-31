A mother of five who is alleged to have stabbed her boyfriend in the face with a kitchen knife has been charged with assault causing grevious bodily harm.
Hannah Downey, 33, is accused of stabbing her partner during a barbecue outside their respective homes in Hawthorn Park, Milford Haven on March 29.
A row is alleged to have broken out between the two parties during which Downey is accused of picking up a kitchen knife and stabbing the man in the face.
Following the alleged incident, the victim was taken to Withybush A&E where he was treated for superficial wounds.
After listening to evidence from solicitor Rebecca Aston who was acting on behalf on Dyfed-Powys Police, Llanelli magistrates today (Thursday) subjected Downey to a Domestic Violence Protection Order which prevents her from having any contact with the victim and from entering his flat.
The order will continue until April 27. She was also ordered to pay £226 costs.
Hannah Downey was not present in court during today’s hearing, neither was she legally represented.
