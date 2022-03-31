The Pembrokeshire Special Needs Gymnastics Club received a generous donation earlier this week, to help purchase additional equipment for their members.
Members of St David’s Lodge raised £365.75 for the gymnastics club during the organisation’s proclamation ceremony in March, and presented a cheque to the group this week.
Damian Jenkins and Geoffrey Harding from St David’s Lodge handed the cheque to Rachel Davies, secretary of the Pembrokeshire Special Needs Gymnastics Club.
The club is based at Milford Haven Leisure Centre, and the funds will help the club fund the purchase of more gymnastics equipment for the members of the group.
