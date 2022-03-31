A trio of Welsh-themed images have helped a photographer from Pembrokeshire to snap up a top national award.

Joann Randles, who grew up in Saundersfoot, won the Photographer of the Year title at last weekend’s Wales Media Awards.

Former Greenhill School pupil Joann, 33, who has been working as a freelance film-maker for over a decade, has only latterly seriously embraced photography – but has done so with enormous success.

Her work via the Cover Images agency has seen her photographs showcased both nationally and internationally, and last year she won the Daily Express ‘Brilliantly British’ photography competition.

Joann captured the winning image when she got into the sea with a group of all-seasons swimmers in Langland Bay, Swansea, and the picture was later exhibited in the V&A Museum in London.

It was one of three she submitted to the Wales Media Awards, and the contest judges said:

“The lengths Joann went to for the swimmers’ image were exceptional and brave. ”It all paid off with an incredible shot which tells a strong story."

Winning the Daily Express competition was “the catalyst that made me believe this was something I could do,” said Joann, who now lives in Swansea.

"So, over the course of last year I really pushed myself to find stories and transpose my skills from filmmaking into photography.

"Finding stories is something I am really passionate about, as well as the art of being able to tell those stories in a visual medium. "The only difference for me is that instead of telling a story in 25 frames per second, I am trying to capture an entire moment or story in a single frame.”

"I’m really grateful for the ongoing support of my fiancé, Chris, who got me into photography to start with; my parents Lyndy and Peter; the team at Cover Images who have been amazing and encouraging every step of the way, and to all the people that I have had the pleasure of photographing.

"I genuinely love every moment I am out with a camera and very much look forward to seeing what 2022 brings."