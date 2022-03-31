Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Carmarthenshire are appealing for witnesses after a burgulary resulted in car keys being taken and the vehicle later being involved in a crash.
The burglary occurred sometime overnight between Monday, February 14 and Tuesday, February 15, at a property in Coronation Road, Llanelli.
"Keys to a SsangYong Tivoli were taken from the property.
"This vehicle was then involved in a road traffic collision on Tanygraig Road, Llanelli, at approximately 4am on Tuesday, 15th February.
"Officers have carried out all possible lines of enquiry and are now appealing for your help.
"They would like to identify the person in the CCTV image, who may have information that could help the investigation.
"Do you know who the person is, or do you believe that you are pictured? Please, let us know,"
The police can be contacted with information either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote reference: DP-20220215-017.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
