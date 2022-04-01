In celebration of British Science Week, the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience brought together a range of experts and careers in renewable energy and low carbon technologies to deliver a three-day event for year eight pupils at Haverfordwest High.
The pupils participated in a series of expert-led workshops followed by a keynote speaker of the day.
Workshops were provided by Câr y Môr, the first commercial seaweed and shellfish farm in Wales; Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum, and the Milford Haven Energy Kingdom with the River Simple Hydrogen Car and Puffin Produce and Root Zero with the UK’s first carbon-neutral potato.
Workshops were also conducted by Gwynt Glas who are developing an offshore wind farm in the Celtic Sea; Dr Mark Smith from the Nuclear Fusion industry exploring fusion as an alternative energy source; Bluestone Resort and their work towards a free-range future, and Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm with their collection of exotic insects and insects as an alternative protein source.
As part of their work with KS3 across Wales, the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience will continue their work with schools in June and July where they will be joined by Greenhill School during a series of Marine Biology Days on Dale beach.
