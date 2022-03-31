There have been 124 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area by Public Health Wales, according to the latest figures.

PHW figures for today (Thursday, March 31) state there were 48 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 50 in Pembrokeshire and 26 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 85,497 – 47,237 in Carmarthenshire, 25,685 in Pembrokeshire and 12,575 in Ceredigion.

Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on March 27, there were 18,544 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 4,272 were positive.

Routine PCR and asymptomatic lateral flow testing for most people ends today and will likely mean the end of regular data reporting.

There were two new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area. The total now stands at 731 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 1,379 new cases of coronavirus and 18 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales, bringing the national total to 862,106 cases and 7,162 deaths.

There have been 5,440 PCR tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,529,747 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,400,096 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,920,776 people and 80,524 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.