It has been confirmed that Freshwater West will be renamed ‘Free Elf Beach’ to commemorate Dobby the Elf from the Harry Potter book and film series.

It is commonly known that the scene where Dobby dies (spoilers) in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part One and Two – was filmed at the Pembrokeshire beach.

Tourists and fans of the series have travelled from all over the world across the last decade to visit the beach and lay a stone (or sock), saying ‘Here lies Dobby, a Free Elf.’

And now, Pembrokeshire’s connection to one of the highest-grossing series of all time is to be permanently commemorated.

Local authorities and governing bodies and organisations have unanimously agreed that the beach shall be renamed in honour of Dobby.

The call originally came from the Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare (SPEW), which has been calling for the beach to be renamed for several months.

A Pembrokeshire-based spokesperson of the group said: “It is about time the beach was renamed. Dobby has brought so much tourism and revenue to the area.”

Members of the society are hoping that there will be a statue of Dobby on the beach sometime within the next 12 months.

Chair of the society, Mrs Hermione Weasley said: "This is absolutely brilliant news.

"When Dobby left slavery and the Malfoys, the first place he went to on holiday was Freshwater West. The area meant so much to him and all his friends... even though he ended up getting stabbed and dying there.

"Dobby died a free elf on that beach, and I am eternally grateful that the people of Pembrokeshire have done this for my friend."

PS. Happy April Fools’ Day