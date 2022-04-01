An inquest date has been set to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 45-year-old man who was found in Lower Town Harbour, Fishguard.
Dorian Phillips, who lived in West Street, Fishguard, died on January 9, 2020.
At a pre-inquest hearing, Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, said that the scope of the inquest would focus on the events of January 8 and 9 2020, in the context of Mr Phillips’ medical history.
He confirmed a list of witnesses, some from Hywel Dda Health Board, an expert witness and a representative of Mr Phillips’ family.
He said that some witnesses would need to present their evidence orally, while written statements from others could be relied on.
Mr Bennett set August 11 as a provisional date for the full inquest, saying that it would be held at County Hall, Haverfordwest.
