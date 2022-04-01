There will be a memorial service held in April to commemorate the anniversary of the tragic loss of life on Landing Crafts (LCGs) 15 and 16 and HMS Rosemary in 1943.
In April 1943, 85 members of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines lost their lives during a storm in Pembrokeshire seas.
The LCGs were travelling from Belfast to mainland Europe, preparing for an invasion in the heat of the Second World War, when they passed through west Wales.
LCG 15 was not allowed to shelter at Fishguard, so had to struggle through to Milford Haven, but never made it, as a storm caused the ships to sink with no survivors.
Some bodies washed up, some were unidentifiable and some were never found.
HMS Rosemary, an old fisheries protection vessel, sent six crew members out to assist, but the ship was overturned, resulting in a further loss of life.
The same fate came to LCG16 later on, which also sank in the area, which was declared a war grave.
A memorial service will take place at 11am on the morning of Monday, April 25, at Milford Haven Cemetery.
The service will be conducted by the Mayor’s Chaplain, Reverend Father Andrew Johnson.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.