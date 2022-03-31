Tenby’s all weather lifeboat was launched in the early hours of
Thursday, 31 March, when it was called to the rescue of a 30ft yacht with a swamped engine and unable to sail.
Making sure no medical treatment was required, and that the vessel was seaworthy, the lifeboat took up the tow, arriving back off Tenby at 3.45am.
"Haydn Miller launched after Mayday from yacht with swamped engine," said a statement from Tenby Lifeboats RNLI.
"Tenby's all weather lifeboat was launched at 1.20am on Thursday 31st March, following a Mayday call from a 30ft yacht in a position 1.5 miles south-east of St Govans, which had suffered a swamped engine and was unable to make any way under sail due to the sea state.
"The volunteer crew were alongside the casualty vessel just 20 minutes later and the occupants requested a tow back to Tenby.
"After making sure no medical treatment was required and that the vessel was seaworthy, the lifeboat took up the tow, arriving back off Tenby at 3.45am.
"The casualty vessel was then placed on one of the moorings in Tenby’s North Bay."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.