A ‘Festival of Fire,’ promoting street food and chefs theatrically using fire as a part of cooking their signature dishes, is coming to Milford Haven later this month.
The three-day festival, brought by Street Food Warehouse, will bring live fire performances, internationally renowned chefs and much more to the town.
Fire-themed food, sculptures and performances will be on show across the May Bank Holiday Weekend from April 29 to May 1, 11am to 10.30pm.
Executive head chef of the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront, Simon Crockford, will be special guest, cooking some of his fire-themed favourites along with ten flaming street food traders.
The event is free during the day and ticketed at night, when the immersive fire garden comes to life and the performances take place.
One of the quality traders attending the festival is the award-winning Fire and Flank, which won the Best Main Dish Award at the British Street Food Awards 2021.
Tickets are available at www.festivaloffire.co.uk or https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/festival-of-fire-milford-haven-tickets-309314286357
