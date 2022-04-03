A Milford Haven hospitality network has appointed a new manging director, taking on from the company’s founders who stay on as active members of the board.
Emma Taylor has been appointed managing director of NetLetUK, which manages holiday accommodation, laundry and housekeeping facilities for the hospitality sector across Pembrokeshire.
Pembrokeshire-native Emma joined the company three and a half years ago, while founders Penny and Paul Hows stay on as board members.
“I'm very grateful for the opportunity the other directors have given me and that all the hard work is now paying off and we are seeing the rewards.
“We’ve built an infrastructure over the last three years that means we’re ready to take on this growth. We've invested a lot into systems software and hardware facilities. Everything is in place now and we're ready to ready to go.”
NetLet won best holiday home rental company in the SME Awards 2021, and its focus on client satisfaction has been reflected in its online reviews.
“We know how much customer service matters and we plan to maintain our brand continuity and high standards,” said Emma.
“We like to have a really good relationship with our property owners, and we have the facilities to control all aspects of their holiday homes.”
