American author Mara Purl, writer of the Milford-Haven book series, is offering a £5,000 donation, in association with Milford Haven Town Council, to a cause within the town which shares a name with her novels.

Los Angeles-based Mara’s novels, which are based in the fictional California central coast town of Milford-Haven, have earned her 30 literary awards.

She has made a great success in the women’s fiction genre, and has become a well-known spokesperson across the Atlantic for both authors and readers of the genre.

Mara is also a journalist, having been credited with features in Rolling Stones Magazine and The Financial Times.

As an actress, she has appeared in 60 episodes of the American drama, Days Of Our Lives, and has also performed a one woman show, ‘Mary Shelley – In Her Own Words.’

Now, she is a member of the Authors Guild and the Writers Guild West.

To add to his, she was named Woman of the Year by the Los Angeles County Commission for Women.

This May, she will be making her way to Milford Haven, offering the cheque to a group or individual in the town which offers either:

A focus on environmental protection or historical preservation

A minimum of 85 per cent of funds going strictly towards community projects

An educational component, including tours presentations or mentoring

An established track record of fulfilling its mission

Applications must be made, of no more than 500 words, to Milford Haven Town Council by the deadline of 5pm on Monday, April 11, 2022.

The town council can be contacted via email at admin@milfordhaventowncouncil.co.uk or by post at Milford Haven Town Hall, Hamilton Terrace, Milford Haven, SA73 3JW

The recipient of the donation will be announced at sometime after Tuesday, April 26.

Mara will be in Milford Haven the following month, able to present a cheque and the donation at sometime between Thursday, May 19 and Sunday, May 22.

It has been said that if there are two outstanding applicants to receive the donation, it may be split into two different grants of £2,500.