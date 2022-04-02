St Clears-based Little Grandma’s Kitchen prepares to make it's first appearance at this year’s foodie favourite, the Cowbridge Food and Drink Festival, which will take place over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend (April 17-18).

Husband and wife duo Richard and Jennifer Compton produce a range of artisan chutneys, marmalades, curds, preserves, mustard, jams and spreads all from their own home kitchen in the heart of St Clears.

“It really is a completely family affair” says Richard.

“Jennifer is in charge of the kitchen and does all the cooking and I work on labelling and the various other things needed to support the business.

“It actually all began because of a family event - when our daughter Claire and her husband Nigel decided to get married, we catered for their wedding and included a selection of chutneys.

"So many people asked where they’d be able to get some for themselves that we thought we’d go for it and the rest is history!”

Most of the products are based upon a selection of the couple’s grandmothers’ original recipes which had in turn been handed down by their own mothers.

All are made in small batches to retain their individual flavour using seasonal, local Welsh produce and Welsh ingredients wherever possible.

“We’ve adapted certain recipes to suit the modern consumer but in general, we stick to the traditional family recipes and we’re proud to still be doing that”, added Richard.

“We’ve worked so hard to keep our heads above water during the last few years, which have been tough for so many in our position.”

But now the couple are looking forward to exhibiting at the Cowbridge Food and Drink Festival and being able to showcase their products to a whole new audience.

"Visitors will also be able to sample their latest creations, namely a chocolate spread and a peanut butter variety.

“It’s all very exciting and now we can’t wait for the feedback,” concluded Richard.