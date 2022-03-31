HAKIN United did it the hard way but they got there in the end, defeating Neyland 2-0 to reach the final of the Pembrokeshire Senior Cup 2022.

An own goal and an excellently worked team effort, finished off by Shane Walsh gave the Vikings victory over Neyland in the second semi-final of the tournament.

Hakin will play Kilgetty AFC in the final, which was not as easy to get to as many thought it would be for the Vikings having hit double figures past Neyland earlier in the season.

Goalscorer Walsh laid on big credit to Vikings’ opponents on the evening, praising the fight they put up in front of a big crowd at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.

“They (Neyland) put up a hell of a fight tonight. Credit to them they played brilliant for 90 minutes," he said.

"I cannot fault them and they should be proud of themselves for the way they played.”

Vikings manager Scott Davies was also impressed by Neyland’s performance and a little deflated by his own side’s showing, particularly in the first half.

Davies told the Western Telegraph: “I think we underestimated them a little bit. I did not feel we were going to lose the game but if it had got to extra time or pens it would have been tricky.”

Pressed on why he felt deflated Davies said his side were a little ‘mopey’ for phases of the match.

“The first half we did not do ourselves justice, but we got there in the end that is the main thing.”

The manager did heap praise on his goalscorer and said he was delighted with the second half showing from his side.

“Shane deserved a goal. He had a lot of half chances, but as always he took it well. He always gets a goal at the right time and I thought the second half was top quality. Getting to a final is always difficult and we are happy with the win.”

Hakin goalscorer Shane Walsh

Defeated captain Sean Hannon was proud of the fight his side showed.

“The neutral probably thought it was going to be a landslide. Some of their players were telling us we were going to get a hiding, but we more than matched them. It is just a shame when we had those moments we were on top we didn’t nick a goal.”

Neyland keeper and Sean’s brother Patrick, who saw Neyland’s bubble burst in the opening moments of the second half when a bizarre mix up between his two defenders led to Matthew Phillips nodding the ball into his own net, said he thought the team showed a lot of discipline in a big effort from everyone.

“We have come on so much this season. We suffered a heavy loss to Hakin at the start, but to put on that performance out there tonight, it was not just 1 to 11, all the subs played their part too.”

Neyland's Sean Hannon (left) and Patrick Hannon

The first half was definitely played more on Neylands terms. Gone was the free-flowing attacking football Hakin have been accustomed to playing this season and with the stakes high in front of a big crowd the game turned into a scrappy affair, both sides struggling to get the ball down and play.

It wasn’t until a good thirty minutes into the mact that either side had a real sight at goal and that chance fell supringingly to Neyland when veteran striker Paul Hannon rolled back the years, playing an excellent pass through the lines to allow the nifty winger Aidan Rees in on goal however Rees shot was tame and easily picked up by Hakin keeper Samuel Franklin.

Moments later the closet to a gaol in the first half came from a veroficious half volley from Hakin’s Jack Britton who sliced the ball just wide of Patrick Hannon’s right hand post.

The second half started disastrously for Neyland. All their hard work was undone when a defensive mix up from a cross led to Matthew Phillips nodding the ball into his own net.

As the half wore on Hakin's superiority began to tell. Neyland dropped deeper and rarely out of their half apart from sporadic counter attacks that came to nothing.

On 55’ the dangerous Ryan Wilson had a cross tipped onto the bar then Hakins’ number nine Ashley Bevan headed over the bar from six yards when he should have done better.

Neyland keeper Hannon had an outstanding second half pulling off a string of saves to keep his side in it including an acrobatic dive to tip away Wilson’s venomous shot form the edge of the box.

Hakin’s Leon Luby hit the post and header by Walsh from a corner was cleared off the line by Phillips, atoning for his earlier error with the goal.

However, with just one minute to go Walsh got his goal. It was an excellently worked move with playmaker Wilson playing one-twos in the box before putting Walsh through who finished low across goal from eight yards.

HAKIN: S Franklin, L Luby (90, L Haworth), C Thomas, J Power, J Merry, C Nicholson, J Harding (45, G Gardner), J Britton, A Bevan (C) (90, G Fawcett), S Walsh, R Wilson

Substitutes not used: M Broome, B Barrett



NEYLAND: P Hannon, M Phillips, K Richards, M Chandler, S Hannon (C), J Watts, S Ellis, M Bowman-Davies, P Hannon, L Barrett, A Rees

Substitutes: D Rowland, J Payne, J Johnstone, A Kemp, J Campbell

Hakin vs Kilgetty AFC in the final of Pembrokeshire A Senior Cup scheduled for April 30, 2.30pm K/O Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium, Haverfordwest.