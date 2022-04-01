One Pembrokeshire school is partially closed today (Friday, April 1), due to Covid-related staff shortages.

As the week draws to a close, Henry Tudor School is the only school in the county which is suffering today from staff shortages.

The Pembroke-based school was also partially closed yesterday; however, it was Year Eight learners which were learning from home.

Pembrokeshire County Council said about today’s partial closure: “Year Seven are asked to engage with their learning via Google classroom at home on Friday, April 1.

“Enrichment activities (except swimming and gym) are available to Year Seven from 1.30pm.

“All other year groups are to attend school as usual on April 1.”

Improving from yesterday, Haverfordwest High VC School has returned to a fully open status, with hopes that Henry Tudor will by the start of next week.

Some teaching unions have said that disruption caused by Covid in schools has been as bad as it has been at any point over the pandemic.

Neil Butler of the NASUWT union said: "We're certainly not out of the woods yet.

"We've got a widespread problem with Covid in schools because of this absenteeism, so now is not the time to ease off on the main mitigations that we need to maintain in schools such as testing and face coverings."

The UCAC union's deputy general secretary Rebecca Williams told the BBC's Politics Wales programme: "It's still very chaotic and stressful, despite everybody's best attempts and all the precautions that are being taken.

"I think it would be very misleading, if anyone were to get the impression that things are normal in schools."